Photo exhibition on Chinese modernization held in Russia's Chelyabinsk

Chinese Consul General in Yekaterinburg Luo Shixiong (1st L, front) briefs Anton Artemov (2nd L, front), deputy governor of the Chelyabinsk region, Irina Anfalova-Shishkina (3rd L, front), first deputy minister of culture of the Chelyabinsk region and other guests on photos displayed at a photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization in Chelyabinsk, Russia, July 15, 2026. A photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization opened Wednesday in Russia's central city of Chelyabinsk, attracting more than 100 participants from political, media and business circles, as well as youth representatives from China and Russia.(Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization opened Wednesday in Russia's central city of Chelyabinsk, attracting more than 100 participants from political, media and business circles, as well as youth representatives from China and Russia.The exhibition featured 48 selected Xinhua News Agency photographs highlighting China's landmark achievements in economic and social development, science and technology, culture and other fields.Addressing the opening ceremony, Chinese Consul General in Yekaterinburg Luo Shixiong said China and Russia have forged a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and remain reliable partners in their respective pursuits of national rejuvenation.China is steadily advancing high-quality development and expanding high-standard opening-up, Luo said, adding these efforts will create broad opportunities for the two countries to deepen cooperation in trade, industry, scientific and technological innovation, regional connectivity and cultural exchanges.He expressed hope that visitors will gain an understanding of the underlying logic of China's development through this exhibition, recognize the immense potential of China-Russia cooperation, and seize the vast opportunities brought by Chinese modernization and China's high-quality development.Anton Artemov, deputy governor of the Chelyabinsk region, said that Russia-China relations are built on the unshakable principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect and strategic partnership. In his view, the photo exhibition serves as a genuine chronicle of Chinese modernization. These are not merely pictures, but snapshots embodying the strength, diligence and talent of a great nation."Culture has always served as a bridge connecting our two great nations. This exhibition will help the Russian public gain a deeper understanding of China's development achievements," said Irina Anfalova-Shishkina, first deputy minister of culture of the Chelyabinsk region.Co-hosted by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Yekaterinburg and Xinhua News Agency's Eurasia Bureau, the exhibition will last until July 22.

People visit a photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization in Chelyabinsk, Russia, July 15, 2026. A photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization opened Wednesday in Russia's central city of Chelyabinsk, attracting more than 100 participants from political, media and business circles, as well as youth representatives from China and Russia.(Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit a photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization in Chelyabinsk, Russia, July 15, 2026. A photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization opened Wednesday in Russia's central city of Chelyabinsk, attracting more than 100 participants from political, media and business circles, as well as youth representatives from China and Russia.(Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit a photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization in Chelyabinsk, Russia, July 15, 2026. A photo exhibition showcasing the achievements of Chinese modernization opened Wednesday in Russia's central city of Chelyabinsk, attracting more than 100 participants from political, media and business circles, as well as youth representatives from China and Russia.(Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)