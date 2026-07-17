Prague street theater festival Behind the Door held in Czech Republic

Children take part in a workshop during the street theater festival Behind the Door in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 16, 2026. The Prague street theater festival Behind the Door is held here from July 14 to 19, bringing together street theater, contemporary circus, music, acrobatics and other performances from multiple countries. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

An artist performs during the street theater festival Behind the Door in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 16, 2026. The Prague street theater festival Behind the Door is held here from July 14 to 19, bringing together street theater, contemporary circus, music, acrobatics and other performances from multiple countries. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A performance is staged during the street theater festival Behind the Door in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 16, 2026. The Prague street theater festival Behind the Door is held here from July 14 to 19, bringing together street theater, contemporary circus, music, acrobatics and other performances from multiple countries. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

An artist performs during the street theater festival Behind the Door in Prague, the Czech Republic, July 16, 2026. The Prague street theater festival Behind the Door is held here from July 14 to 19, bringing together street theater, contemporary circus, music, acrobatics and other performances from multiple countries. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)