LONGi debuts 'Technology Forest' featuring eight core underlying technologies

On July 14, LONGi hosted the 2026 PV & Energy Storage Innovation Technology Launch at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a 130-year-old institution that has cultivated numerous technical talents. At the event, the company's brand-new "Technology Forest" portfolio consisting of eight core technologies made its debut, showcasing nearly a decade of R&D breakthroughs from LONGi.

LONGi

The eight technologies include ACM (Advanced Contact Matrix) Technology, Integrated Conductive Backsheet Technology, Shingled Cell Technology, Hidden Busbar Technology, Selective Temperature Alloy Connection (STAC), Smart Module Technology, LONGi One OS, and Hi-MO X10 Pro Modules. Spanning solar cells, PV modules, hardware and software, this integrated technology suite powers a full spectrum of PV & energy storage solutions tailored to diverse application scenarios for customers worldwide.LONGi also announced a new world record: the conversion efficiency of its silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells has been lifted to 35.5%. To date, LONGi remains the holder of world efficiency records in both monocrystalline silicon and silicon-perovskite tandem cell tracks.This marks the first time LONGi has introduced the "Technology Forest" concept. Rooted in its brand ethos of "Unwavering Reliability, Pioneering Technology," LONGi has focused intensely on R&D over the past decade, adhering to its ironclad principle of "No capacity expansion without technological leadership," yielding a full array of proprietary technological innovations.The eight showcased technologies cover BC cells, perovskite tandem cells, PV-storage integration, alloy material metallization and other solutions addressing core industry pain points. Each technology can operate independently, while flexible combinations of multiple technologies enable customized products and solutions for distinct customer scenarios.ACM (Advanced Contact Matrix) Technology, a proprietary gridline technology independently developed by LONGi, delivers dual upgrades in module efficiency and reliability through material and process innovations.-Material innovation: Formulated with patented Nano-alloy materials and Nano-scale anti-oxidation surface treatment, ACM gridlines cut electrical resistance by half compared to conventional TOPCon products. The conductive channels are vastly expanded, drastically boosting current transmission capacity.-Process innovation: The matrix contact design precisely partitions contact and transmission layers. The current collection layer minimizes recombination loss via reduced contact area, while the transmission layer ensures uniform, efficient power output.These advances deliver stronger power generation and superior reliability. Hi-MO 9 and Hi-MO X10 modules integrated with ACM see a 0.2-0.3% boost in mass-production conversion efficiency, with a maximum module power rating of 672W. The welding area on primary busbars is doubled, and combined with the straight-line welding structure unique to BC cells, risks of cold solder joints and broken gridlines are largely eliminated. Nano anti-oxidation coating blocks oxidation triggered by air and moisture, delivering consistent power output throughout the module's full lifecycle.Integrated Conductive Backsheet Technology, a groundbreaking overhaul of PV module encapsulation, eliminates the 20-year-old reliance on solder ribbons with LONGi's self-developed "three-in-one" conductive backsheet. The product integrates rear encapsulant film, conductive ribbons and back sheet into a single roll, combining conductive, insulating and waterproof capabilities in one component.The design replaces traditional point-contact solder ribbons with full-area metal foil contact, overhauling the module circuit architecture fundamentally. Current transmission cross-section rises by over 85%, cell stress drops by 60%, and water vapor permeability is cut by 90%. In addition, the reflective metal foil bounces long-wavelength light passing through silicon wafers back into cells for secondary absorption, lifting single-module power output by an extra 3-5W.Shingled Cell, Hidden Busbar & Selective Temperature Alloy Connection (STAC) Technologies also unveiled at the launch.-Shingled Cell Technology adopts seamless overlapping with a 0.4mm cell edge overlap, converting the original 2-3mm gaps into active power-generating areas and boosting effective module power generation area by 2%.-Hidden Busbar Technology relocates busbars to the module rear, eliminating front-side light shading and expanding light-absorbing area by an additional 1.1%.-Selective Temperature Alloy Connection (STAC) Technology maximizes the advantage of BC cells' front-side grid-free design. Paired with low-temperature fusion bonding, it releases thermal stress effectively to guarantee long-term reliability under harsh outdoor conditions.Together, these three technologies expand light absorption, enhance durability, and eliminate internal stress and extrusion damage at the source to mitigate microcracks and cell breakage.Following the launch of its energy storage hardware lineup, LONGi also unveiled LONGi One OS at SNEC 2026, a next-generation intelligent integrated energy management platform embedded with AI agents for integrated PV, energy storage, EV charging and load management.The platform integrates real-time electricity market pricing data, PV generation forecasting, load prediction, weather reports and historical user power consumption data. Its built-in AI agent calculates optimal charge-discharge strategies every 15 minutes to maximize returns on energy storage assets. It also supports remote operation guidance, fault diagnosis and early warning, lifting operation and maintenance efficiency by 90%.The "Technology Forest" not only showcases LONGi's accumulated technological prowess but also embodies its long-term development philosophy: resisting short-term market fads and focusing steadfastly on technological research. Zhong Baoshen, Chairman and General Manager of LONGi, stated that technological innovation is the first principle of the PV industry. "Only technological innovation can pull the PV sector out of vicious price competition and unlock sustained growth potential."Li Zhenguo, Founder and CTO of LONGi, unveiled the full suite of technologies at the launch. "LONGi can select and combine technologies from this Technology Forest to build targeted products and solutions that resolve customers' core pain points," he explained. When applied to standard-size modules (2382 mm × 1134 mm), the combined technology portfolio enables module power to break 690W with a conversion efficiency of 25.54%.LONGi unveiled a landmark lab breakthrough verified by the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI): its silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell hit a record 35.5% conversion efficiency, setting a new industry benchmark and laying a solid technical foundation for next-generation PV routes and applications.Two flagship module products were also showcased: Smart Modules and Hi-MO X10 Pro Modules.Smart Modules, equipped with dedicated Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) units per module, eliminate the "bucket effect" caused by partial shading, lifting power generation by 5%-30% under shaded conditions. A rapid shutdown function reduces DC high voltage to a safe level below 30V within 20 seconds to mitigate fire hazards. The supporting LONGi Smart PV mobile app enables real-time monitoring of operational data for individual modules and rapid fault localization, drastically cutting O&M workloads.Certified as an official "Smart PV Module" by TÜV SÜD in 2025, the Smart Module technology is fully mature for mass production. A global product launch will be held in Brazil on August 25, with mass delivery scheduled for October this year.Hi-MO X10 Pro modules integrate ACM technology with full anti-dust coating and an upgraded frame supporting both horizontal and vertical installation with anti-dust performance, achieving a conversion efficiency of 24.7% and a power rating of 670W.Professor Shen Wenzhong, Director of the Institute of Solar Energy at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and consultant of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association, commented that BC cells deliver outstanding technical scalability and innovation capacity with a theoretical efficiency ceiling of 29.1%. They also boast clear advantages in reliability, aesthetics and scenario adaptability.Based on this judgment, LONGi announced its full commitment to BC technology in 2023. By the end of 2025, the company held 510 authorized BC-related patents, including 330 invention patents. Supported by this robust technical reserve, LONGi targets global BC module shipments exceeding 100 GW by the end of 2026.World-record lab efficiencies and rapidly scalable mass-produced products together form LONGi's unrivaled technological moat. As a solar technology enterprise driven by innovation, LONGi continues to lay out long-term R&D pipelines for the next five and ten years —the sustainable strength of its "Technology Forest," which continues to evolve and opens up new development pathways for the entire industry.