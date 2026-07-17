中方驳斥特朗普“中国干预美国大选”论调：无稽之谈

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

针对美国总统特朗普在讲话中抛出“中国干预美国大选”论调，外交部发言人林剑17日在例行记者会上表示，美方的有关说法纯属无中生有、恶意抹黑，早已被证明是无稽之谈。In response to US President Donald Trump’s claim in a speech that China had interfered in US elections, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference on July 17 that the allegation was entirely fabricated and a malicious smear that has long been proven groundless.林剑说，中方历来坚持不干涉内政原则，没有兴趣，也从未干涉美国大选。相反是谁动辄干涉别国内政，长期无差别监控全球各国政府、企业、普通民众，大规模窃取他国公民的数据，国际社会看得清清楚楚。“我们敦促美方反躬自省，停止无端抹黑中国，不要在选举中拿中国说事，多做有利于中美关系的事。”Lin said that China has always upheld the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and has neither any interest in nor ever interfered in US elections. In contrast, the international community knows fully well who habitually interferes in other countries’ internal affairs, indiscriminately conducts long-term surveillance of governments, businesses and ordinary citizens around the world, and steals foreign citizens’ data on a massive scale.“We urge the US side to reflect on its own conduct, stop making baseless accusations against China, refrain from using China as an election issue, and do more to promote China-US relations,” Lin said.