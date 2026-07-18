36th Qingdao International Beer Festival opens in east China's Shandong

Customers drink beer at a beer tent at Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on July 17, 2026. The 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival opened on Friday evening in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, kicking off a 30-day celebration that blends brewing tradition with tech advances and cultural performances. Running until Aug. 15, the festival boasts nine beer tents offering more than 2,300 varieties from around the world, including premium craft brews and fruit-flavored beers. (Photo: Xinhu)

A light show is staged during the opening of the 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival at Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on July 17, 2026. The 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival opened on Friday evening in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, kicking off a 30-day celebration that blends brewing tradition with tech advances and cultural performances. Running until Aug. 15, the festival boasts nine beer tents offering more than 2,300 varieties from around the world, including premium craft brews and fruit-flavored beers. (Photo: Xinhu)

Guests attend the ceremonial tapping of the first beer barrel during the opening of the 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival at Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on July 17, 2026. The 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival opened on Friday evening in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, kicking off a 30-day celebration that blends brewing tradition with tech advances and cultural performances. Running until Aug. 15, the festival boasts nine beer tents offering more than 2,300 varieties from around the world, including premium craft brews and fruit-flavored beers. (Photo: Xinhu)

People attend the 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival at Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on July 17, 2026. The 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival opened on Friday evening in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, kicking off a 30-day celebration that blends brewing tradition with tech advances and cultural performances. Running until Aug. 15, the festival boasts nine beer tents offering more than 2,300 varieties from around the world, including premium craft brews and fruit-flavored beers. (Photo: Xinhu)