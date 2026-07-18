36th Naadam festival kicks off in Xilin Gol League, China's Inner Mongolia

Actors perform at the opening ceremony of the 36th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 18, 2026. The Naadam festival kicked off here on Saturday. Naadam, usually held in mid-summer and sometimes in winter in pastoral areas of Inner Mongolia, means "games" in the Mongolian language. It often comprises wrestling, archery, and horse racing, also known as the "Three Games of Men." (Photo: Xinhu)

An artist performs with a horse at the opening ceremony of the 36th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 18, 2026. The Naadam festival kicked off here on Saturday. Naadam, usually held in mid-summer and sometimes in winter in pastoral areas of Inner Mongolia, means "games" in the Mongolian language. It often comprises wrestling, archery, and horse racing, also known as the "Three Games of Men." (Photo: Xinhu)

Artists perform on horseback at the opening ceremony of the 36th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 18, 2026. The Naadam festival kicked off here on Saturday. Naadam, usually held in mid-summer and sometimes in winter in pastoral areas of Inner Mongolia, means "games" in the Mongolian language. It often comprises wrestling, archery, and horse racing, also known as the "Three Games of Men." (Photo: Xinhu)

Artists perform at the opening ceremony of the 36th Naadam festival in Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 18, 2026. The Naadam festival kicked off here on Saturday. Naadam, usually held in mid-summer and sometimes in winter in pastoral areas of Inner Mongolia, means "games" in the Mongolian language. It often comprises wrestling, archery, and horse racing, also known as the "Three Games of Men." (Photo: Xinhu)