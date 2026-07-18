Moon and Venus hang in night sky over NE China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the moon and Venus in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhu)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the moon and Venus in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhu)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the moon and Venus in Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhu)

A drone photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the moon and Venus in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhu)