Air Cambodia signs deal to purchase 20 C909 jets, becoming first foreign flag carrier to place batch order for this Chinese aircraft

Photo: screenshot of Chinese civil aviation industry portal CARNOC.com

Air Cambodia has inked an agreement to buy 20 C909 aircraft from Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), making the Cambodian carrier the first foreign flag carrier to place a bulk order for the Chinese-made jet, according to a Saturday report by an aviation consultancy website.Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) also signed a memorandum of understanding with COMAC to support the successful operation of the C909 aircraft and deepen cooperation in areas including civil aviation infrastructure, operational support, personnel development, and aircraft maintenance training.The agreement represents not only a significant achievement in China-Cambodia civil aviation cooperation, but also an important milestone in Air Cambodia's development, marking a new stage in the expansion of its fleet. As the C909 aircraft gradually enter service, the carrier is expected to further expand its route network, improve its operational capabilities and strengthen its overall competitiveness as Cambodia's flag carrier, according to Chinese civil aviation industry portal CARNOC.com.The initial C909 aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to Air Cambodia in batches and enter service in the second half of 2026, CARNOC.com said.China's homegrown C909 regional jet has marked 10 years of commercial operation, becoming a mainstay of the country's regional aviation market and expanding its footprint overseas, the Xinhua News Agency reported on July 2.The C909, formerly known as the ARJ21, made its first commercial flight on June 28, 2016. Since then, the aircraft has carried more than 37 million passenger trips, according to the COMAC.The C909 has also expanded overseas since entering service in Indonesia in April 2023. It now operates in markets including Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam, serving 28 overseas cities and having carried more than 1 million passenger trips, Xinhua said.Global Times