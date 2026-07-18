China's homegrown C919 to launch first international commercial route on August 12 with Air China Beijing-Ulan Bator service

An Air China C919 aircraft Photo: Screenshot from CARNOC.com

Air China will begin deploying the domestically developed C919 aircraft on its daily Beijing Capital-Ulan Bator route starting August 12, marking the first routine international passenger service for the Chinese-built jet.According to Air China 's official App, flight CA723 will depart Beijing Capital International Airport at 3 pm and arrive in Ulan Bator, Mongolia at 5:15 pm. The return flight, CA724, will leave Ulan Bator at 6:30 pm and arrive in Beijing at 8:35 pm.Air China currently operates one daily C919 flight on the Beijing Capital-Hong Kong regional route, and it has so far taken delivery of 12 C919 aircraft.The C919 is China's first domestically developed jet trunkliner, built in accordance with internationally recognized airworthiness standards and featuring independent intellectual property rights. The basic model seats 158 to 192 passengers and has a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers. It rolled off the assembly line on November 2, 2015, made its maiden flight on May 5, 2017, received its type certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China on September 29, 2022, and saw its first aircraft delivered on December 9, 2022. It completed its first commercial flight on May 28, 2023, according to media reports.As of the end of April 2026, the C919 had operated more than 42,000 commercial passenger flights.Global Times