Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Exhibition held in Buenos Aires

People visit the Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 17, 2026. The exhibition is held here from July 16 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 17, 2026. The exhibition is held here from July 16 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows a sheep during the Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The exhibition is held here from July 16 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the cattle during the Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The exhibition is held here from July 16 to 26. (Photo: Xinhua)