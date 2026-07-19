Iran ceases fulfilling obligations under MoU as US violated commitments: deputy FM

Iran has ceased the fulfillment of its obligations under the peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States as Washington has violated its commitments under the deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday.



In an interview with state-run IRIB TV, Gharibabadi said the United States has effectively violated or suspended "all its commitments" under the MoU, stressing that Iran is now focused on defending itself, and there is "no news of negotiations."



"What we are currently faced with is defending the country in a decisive manner," he said. "This time too, the Americans have already received their answer that these aggressive actions will lead nowhere. If they are wise, they should choose other solutions."



The United States has launched waves of strikes on military sites and infrastructure in Iran's southern provinces in the past week, claiming they were aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military bases and facilities in several Gulf countries and Jordan.



Kuwait and Bahrain said Saturday their air defense systems intercepted fresh rounds of Iranian aerial attacks. A key oil facility and a power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait have been hit.



Meanwhile, Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Iranian health ministry's public relations, said in a Saturday social media post that 50 people have been killed and more than 500 others wounded in U.S. strikes on Iran since June 27.



He added that among the dead were five women and two minors under the age of 18, and the injured included 32 women and 18 minors, with 37 people still hospitalized.



Iran and the United States signed the MoU on June 18 with the aim of ending the conflict across all fronts in the region, including Lebanon.



Under the deal, the two sides were scheduled to hold negotiations on a final deal within 60 days. However, talks have stalled following disputes over the Hormuz Strait and the latest round of attacks.

