Hungarian president signs constitutional amendment ending own mandate

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok on Saturday signed the country's 17th constitutional amendment, triggering the end of his mandate as head of state. Once the law is published in the official gazette, the termination of his mandate will take effect the following day.



In a video statement, Sulyok said he had signed the amendment because he had "no constitutional means of acting against this amendment, which violates constitutional principles but was adopted by the National Assembly (parliament) ... through a lawful procedure."



Prime Minister Peter Magyar welcomed the signing, saying it had "removed the last obstacle to implementing our joint decisions." He said he would consult parliamentary parties on a successor, adding that "the moral basis of the nomination can only come from the trust of society."



Sulyok was elected by Hungary's then Fidesz-majority parliament in 2024 for a five-year term, with his mandate originally due to expire in March 2029. However, Magyar has repeatedly called on Sulyok to resign, accusing him of serving the interests of the previous Fidesz government.



The constitutional amendment ending Sulyok's mandate was adopted by parliament earlier this week after Magyar's ruling party secured the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution.



Under the constitution, parliament must elect a new president by secret ballot within 30 days. Any Hungarian citizen aged 35 or older is eligible for the office if nominated by at least one-fifth of lawmakers, or 40 members of parliament.



Until a new president takes office, presidential duties will be exercised by Speaker of Parliament Agnes Forsthoffer. The new head of state will assume office on the eighth day after the election result is officially announced.



Magyar has said he wants to nominate a candidate capable of representing the unity of the nation and winning support from opposition lawmakers, although he has not yet named a candidate.



He has also said the latest constitutional amendment is intended as a temporary arrangement and that Hungary will eventually introduce direct presidential elections under a new constitution to be approved by referendum.

