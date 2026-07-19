2 US service members killed in Jordan: CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that two US service members in Jordan were killed in Iranian attacks on Friday.



"On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks," the command said in a statement posted on social media platform X, adding that one service member remains missing in action.



CENTCOM said four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged, while other personnel treated for minor injuries have returned to duty.



According to data released on Friday by the Defense Casualty Analysis System, a website affiliated with the US Department of Defense, as of July 17, a total of 14 US service members had died and 427 had been injured in military operations against Iran.

