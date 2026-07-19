Iran's supreme leader says violation of peace MoU proves Trump's signature worthless

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Saturday that the US violation of a recently signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran once again proved that US President Donald Trump's signature is worthless and invalid, according to Iranian media.



He made the remarks in a message to the Iranian people carried by Iranian media, in which he addressed the country's important issues.



Khamenei said the frequent US violations of the MoU, which was signed by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Trump on June 18, "once again proved to everyone the fact that how worthless and invalid the US president's signature is."



The United States had "once again revealed its true and unmasked face," he said, noting that "this dark experience of crime and breach of promises is another solid proof of the US lying and its illogical, unreliable, and evil nature."



Khamenei warned that if the United States continued what he described as warmongering and sought to impose heavier costs, it should expect "unforgettable lessons" from Iran and the resistance front.



The remarks came amid heightened regional tensions despite the MoU, under which the United States and Iran were expected to hold negotiations within 60 days toward a final agreement.



The United States has conducted multiple rounds of strikes against Iran in recent days, while Iran has responded by launching retaliatory attacks on US bases and facilities in the region.



Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran has ceased fulfilling its obligations under the MoU with the United States, accusing Washington of violating its commitments under the deal.

