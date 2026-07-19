Mbappe becomes World Cup's all-time top scorer

France's Kylian Mbappe broke Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup scoring record of 21 in Saturday's third-place play-off, though Les Bleus lost 6-4 to England.



Mbappe now has 22 World Cup goals in as many matches, scoring twice to move ahead of Messi and extend his lead in the Golden Boot race to 10 goals at this tournament, two ahead of Messi.



Michael Olise also set a World Cup record, providing two assists on Saturday to take his tournament total to seven - one more than Pele's previous single-tournament mark of six.

