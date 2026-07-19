Children enjoy summer holiday across China

Children play at a camping site in Gaoqiao Township of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 17, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

Children watch a robot dog performance with their parents at a science and technology museum in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 18, 2026. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

Children from Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province for a local study tour (1st L and 3rd L) recite their self-composed poems with local friends in Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 18, 2026. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

A child operates an aircraft model at a youth palace in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 17, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Children place model boats into a pool at a youth palace in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 17, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A child assembles ship models at a youth palace in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 17, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Children practise roller skating at a park in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, July 18, 2026. (Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)