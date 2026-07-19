Annual Grunwald Days festival celebrated in Poland

People dance during the Grunwald Days festival in Grunwald, Poland, July 17, 2026. The annual Grunwald Days festival commemorates the Battle of Grunwald in 1410, which is regarded as one of the most important battles in Polish history. The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday this year. (Photo by Alexey Vitvitsky/Xinhua)

People gather during the Grunwald Days festival in Grunwald, Poland, on July 17, 2026. The annual Grunwald Days festival commemorates the Battle of Grunwald in 1410, which is regarded as one of the most important battles in Polish history. The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday this year. (Photo by Alexey Vitvitsky/Xinhua)

A performer takes part in a fire show during the Grunwald Days festival in Grunwald, Poland, on July 17, 2026. The annual Grunwald Days festival commemorates the Battle of Grunwald in 1410, which is regarded as one of the most important battles in Polish history. The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday this year. (Photo by Alexey Vitvitsky/Xinhua)

People in costumes ride horses during the Grunwald Days festival in Grunwald, Poland, on July 17, 2026. The annual Grunwald Days festival commemorates the Battle of Grunwald in 1410, which is regarded as one of the most important battles in Polish history. The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday this year. (Photo by Alexey Vitvitsky/Xinhua)

People gather during the Grunwald Days festival in Grunwald, Poland, on July 17, 2026. The annual Grunwald Days festival commemorates the Battle of Grunwald in 1410, which is regarded as one of the most important battles in Polish history. The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday this year. (Photo by Alexey Vitvitsky/Xinhua)

People in costumes are seen during the Grunwald Days festival in Grunwald, Poland, on July 17, 2026. The annual Grunwald Days festival commemorates the Battle of Grunwald in 1410, which is regarded as one of the most important battles in Polish history. The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday this year. (Photo by Alexey Vitvitsky/Xinhua)