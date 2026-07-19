Scenery around Namsan Seoul Tower in S. Korea

This photo taken on July, 18, 2026 shows the sunset view from the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists are seen around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists are seen around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)