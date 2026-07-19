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Scenery around Namsan Seoul Tower in S. Korea
By Xinhua Published: Jul 19, 2026 08:43 AM
This photo taken on July, 18, 2026 shows the sunset view from the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July, 18, 2026 shows the sunset view from the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


Tourists enjoy the scenery around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


Tourists are seen around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists are seen around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


Tourists are seen around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists are seen around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)


Tourists enjoy the scenery around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery around the Namsan Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea, July, 18, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)