Students explore Dong ethnic culture via study tours in Guizhou

Children from Shanghai have a picnic with local friends in Meide Village of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2026. In the summer vacation, a surging number of students from big cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen come to Meide Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture for a study tour, living with local people and experiencing the culture and customs of the Dong ethnic group. Photo: Xinhua

Local Dong people blow Lusheng to welcome students coming for a study tour in Meide Village of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 17, 2026. In the summer vacation, a surging number of students from big cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen come to Meide Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture for a study tour, living with local people and experiencing the culture and customs of the Dong ethnic group. Photo: Xinhua

Children from Shenzhen sing Dong ethnic songs with locals in Meide Village of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 17, 2026. In the summer vacation, a surging number of students from big cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen come to Meide Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture for a study tour, living with local people and experiencing the culture and customs of the Dong ethnic group. Photo: Xinhua

Children from Shenzhen learn traditional indigo dyeing in Meide Village of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2026. In the summer vacation, a surging number of students from big cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen come to Meide Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture for a study tour, living with local people and experiencing the culture and customs of the Dong ethnic group. Photo: Xinhua

Children from Shenzhen learn to make sachet in Meide Village of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2026. In the summer vacation, a surging number of students from big cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen come to Meide Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture for a study tour, living with local people and experiencing the culture and customs of the Dong ethnic group. Photo: Xinhua

A teacher (2nd L) introduces traditional clothes of the Dong people to children and parents from Shanghai in Meide Village of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 18, 2026. In the summer vacation, a surging number of students from big cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen come to Meide Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture for a study tour, living with local people and experiencing the culture and customs of the Dong ethnic group. Photo: Xinhua

A girl from Shanghai saws a bamboo to make tableware for a picnic in Meide Village of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 15, 2026. In the summer vacation, a surging number of students from big cities like Shanghai and Shenzhen come to Meide Village of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture for a study tour, living with local people and experiencing the culture and customs of the Dong ethnic group. Photo: Xinhua