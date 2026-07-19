Rescue operations underway after Chongqing landslide

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The geological disaster occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in Chongqing, burying more than 10 residential buildings. Search and rescue operations are still underway. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The geological disaster occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in Chongqing, burying more than 10 residential buildings. Search and rescue operations are still underway. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 18, 2026. The geological disaster occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in Chongqing, burying more than 10 residential buildings. Search and rescue operations are still underway. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 18, 2026. The geological disaster occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County in Chongqing, burying more than 10 residential buildings. Search and rescue operations are still underway. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)