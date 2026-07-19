Milky Way seen on outskirts of Canberra, Australia

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)