PHOTO / WORLD
Milky Way seen on outskirts of Canberra, Australia
By Xinhua Published: Jul 19, 2026 09:13 AM
This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)


This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)


This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)


This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows the Milky Way seen on the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)