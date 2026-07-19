This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the scenery in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)