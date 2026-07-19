Air China launches direct flights between Beijing, Bishkek

Flight CA893 passes through a water gate at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2026. Air China's inaugural direct flight between the capitals of China and Kyrgyzstan officially launched on Friday after flight CA893, departing from Beijing Capital International Airport, successfully landed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek. According to Air China, regular flights in both directions of the new air service operate three times a week, namely on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight CA893 departs from Beijing and travels to Bishkek, with a flight time of five hours 40 minutes; flight CA894 departs from Bishkek and travels to Beijing, with a flight time of four hours 50 minutes. Photo: Xinhua
Staff members pose for a group photo at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2026. Air China's inaugural direct flight between the capitals of China and Kyrgyzstan officially launched on Friday after flight CA893, departing from Beijing Capital International Airport, successfully landed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek.
According to Air China, regular flights in both directions of the new air service operate three times a week, namely on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight CA893 departs from Beijing and travels to Bishkek, with a flight time of five hours 40 minutes; flight CA894 departs from Bishkek and travels to Beijing, with a flight time of four hours 50 minutes. Photo: Xinhua
Passengers of flight CA894 check in at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2026. Air China's inaugural direct flight between the capitals of China and Kyrgyzstan officially launched on Friday after flight CA893, departing from Beijing Capital International Airport, successfully landed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek.
According to Air China, regular flights in both directions of the new air service operate three times a week, namely on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight CA893 departs from Beijing and travels to Bishkek, with a flight time of five hours 40 minutes; flight CA894 departs from Bishkek and travels to Beijing, with a flight time of four hours 50 minutes. Photo: Xinhua