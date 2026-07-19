Air China launches direct flights between Beijing, Bishkek

Flight CA893 passes through a water gate at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2026. Air China's inaugural direct flight between the capitals of China and Kyrgyzstan officially launched on Friday after flight CA893, departing from Beijing Capital International Airport, successfully landed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek. According to Air China, regular flights in both directions of the new air service operate three times a week, namely on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight CA893 departs from Beijing and travels to Bishkek, with a flight time of five hours 40 minutes; flight CA894 departs from Bishkek and travels to Beijing, with a flight time of four hours 50 minutes. Photo: Xinhua

Air China's inaugural direct flight between the capitals of China and Kyrgyzstan officially launched on Friday after flight CA893, departing from Beijing Capital International Airport, successfully landed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek.Speaking at the launch ceremony of the new route, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping said that the launch of the new flight is an important achievement in strengthening the connectivity between the two countries. It will further expand air links between the capitals, significantly facilitate cross-border travel and create an efficient and convenient means for deepening trade, economic cooperation, and humanitarian contacts between China and Kyrgyzstan, Liu added.The ambassador said that this flight will become a stellar example of Belt and Road cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan.Zhalyn Brimkulov, director of operations and production at JSC "Airports of Kyrgyzstan," said that the new air route will help passengers travel more quickly and easily, and its launch showcases the economic ties and friendly relations between Kyrgyzstan and China.According to Air China, regular flights in both directions of the new air service operate three times a week, namely on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight CA893 departs from Beijing and travels to Bishkek, with a flight time of five hours 40 minutes; flight CA894 departs from Bishkek and travels to Beijing, with a flight time of four hours 50 minutes.

Staff members pose for a group photo at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2026. Air China's inaugural direct flight between the capitals of China and Kyrgyzstan officially launched on Friday after flight CA893, departing from Beijing Capital International Airport, successfully landed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek.



According to Air China, regular flights in both directions of the new air service operate three times a week, namely on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight CA893 departs from Beijing and travels to Bishkek, with a flight time of five hours 40 minutes; flight CA894 departs from Bishkek and travels to Beijing, with a flight time of four hours 50 minutes. Photo: Xinhua

Passengers of flight CA894 check in at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, July 17, 2026. Air China's inaugural direct flight between the capitals of China and Kyrgyzstan officially launched on Friday after flight CA893, departing from Beijing Capital International Airport, successfully landed at Manas International Airport in Bishkek.



According to Air China, regular flights in both directions of the new air service operate three times a week, namely on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight CA893 departs from Beijing and travels to Bishkek, with a flight time of five hours 40 minutes; flight CA894 departs from Bishkek and travels to Beijing, with a flight time of four hours 50 minutes. Photo: Xinhua