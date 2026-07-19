Scenic areas across China's Shanxi enter peak tourism season

Tourists visit Foguang Temple in Xinzhou City of north China's Shanxi Province, July 15, 2026. Shanxi boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes, with three World Cultural Heritage sites including Pingyao, Yungang Grottoes and Mount Wutai, attracting tourists around the world. It is also home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."



Scenic areas across Shanxi have entered their peak season for tourism during summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit Jinci Temple in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, July 14, 2026. Shanxi boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes, with three World Cultural Heritage sites including Pingyao, Yungang Grottoes and Mount Wutai, attracting tourists around the world. It is also home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."



Scenic areas across Shanxi have entered their peak season for tourism during summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

A tourist is pictured at Mount Wutai, one of China's four sacred Buddhist mountains, in Xinzhou City of north China's Shanxi Province, July 15, 2026. Shanxi boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes, with three World Cultural Heritage sites including Pingyao, Yungang Grottoes and Mount Wutai, attracting tourists around the world. It is also home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."



Scenic areas across Shanxi have entered their peak season for tourism during summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit Mount Wutai, one of China's four sacred Buddhist mountains, in Xinzhou City of north China's Shanxi Province, July 16, 2026. Shanxi boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes, with three World Cultural Heritage sites including Pingyao, Yungang Grottoes and Mount Wutai, attracting tourists around the world. It is also home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."



Scenic areas across Shanxi have entered their peak season for tourism during summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit Mount Wutai, one of China's four sacred Buddhist mountains, in Xinzhou City of north China's Shanxi Province, July 16, 2026. Shanxi boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes, with three World Cultural Heritage sites including Pingyao, Yungang Grottoes and Mount Wutai, attracting tourists around the world. It is also home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."



Scenic areas across Shanxi have entered their peak season for tourism during summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit Mount Wutai, one of China's four sacred Buddhist mountains, in Xinzhou City of north China's Shanxi Province, July 15, 2026. Shanxi boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes, with three World Cultural Heritage sites including Pingyao, Yungang Grottoes and Mount Wutai, attracting tourists around the world. It is also home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."



Scenic areas across Shanxi have entered their peak season for tourism during summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit Mount Wutai, one of China's four sacred Buddhist mountains, in Xinzhou City of north China's Shanxi Province, July 15, 2026. Shanxi boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes, with three World Cultural Heritage sites including Pingyao, Yungang Grottoes and Mount Wutai, attracting tourists around the world. It is also home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."



Scenic areas across Shanxi have entered their peak season for tourism during summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit Foguang Temple in Xinzhou City of north China's Shanxi Province, July 15, 2026. Shanxi boasts magnificent natural scenery and landscapes, with three World Cultural Heritage sites including Pingyao, Yungang Grottoes and Mount Wutai, attracting tourists around the world. It is also home to more than 80 percent of the country's surviving timber structures built before the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), earning it the reputation of a "museum of ancient Chinese architectural art."



Scenic areas across Shanxi have entered their peak season for tourism during summer vacation. Photo: Xinhua