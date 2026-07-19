Milky Way stretches across sky above desert in Fayoum, Egypt

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the Milky Way stretching across the sky above the desert in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This long-exposure photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the starry sky above the desert in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the Milky Way stretching across the sky above the desert in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows the Milky Way stretching across the sky above the desert in Fayoum, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)