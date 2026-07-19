Participants in traditional costumes march during Parade of Cultures at Fusion Festival in Canada

Participants in traditional costumes march during the Parade of Cultures at the Fusion Festival in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, July 18, 2026. The two-day festival, which opened here on Saturday, featured over 50 cultural pavilions offering food, music, dance, and cultural performances from around the world. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Participants in traditional costumes march during the Parade of Cultures at the Fusion Festival in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, July 18, 2026. The two-day festival, which opened here on Saturday, featured over 50 cultural pavilions offering food, music, dance, and cultural performances from around the world. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Participants in traditional costumes march during the Parade of Cultures at the Fusion Festival in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, July 18, 2026. The two-day festival, which opened here on Saturday, featured over 50 cultural pavilions offering food, music, dance, and cultural performances from around the world. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Participants in traditional costumes march during the Parade of Cultures at the Fusion Festival in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, July 18, 2026. The two-day festival, which opened here on Saturday, featured over 50 cultural pavilions offering food, music, dance, and cultural performances from around the world. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)