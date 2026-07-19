Drivers compete at Qualifying of Formula One Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen competes during the Qualifying of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Stavelot, Belgium, on July 18, 2026. (Photo by Bao Di/Xinhua)

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates his pole position after the Qualifying of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Stavelot, Belgium, on July 18, 2026. (Photo by Bao Di/Xinhua)

Pole Position sitter Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli (C), 2nd place Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) and 3rd place McLaren's British driver Lando Norris pose for a group photo after the Qualifying of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Stavelot, Belgium, on July 18, 2026. (Photo by Bao Di/Xinhua)

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris competes during the Qualifying of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Stavelot, Belgium, on July 18, 2026. (Photo by Bao Di/Xinhua)

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli competes during the Qualifying of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Stavelot, Belgium, on July 18, 2026. (Photo by Bao Di/Xinhua)