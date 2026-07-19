US completes another round of strikes against Iran, over 50,000 US troops in Mideast remain vigilant

US forces have completed another round of strikes against Iran, and more than 50,000 U.S. troops in the Middle East "remain highly vigilant," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.



"During the eighth consecutive night of US strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," CENTCOM said in a post on social media platform X.



The US military also targeted Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps forces that "launched attacks against US service members in Jordan on July 17," the command said.



"More than 50,000 US men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," it added.

