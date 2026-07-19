Iranian envoy questions US commitment to peace, says diplomacy reduced to 'mere rhetoric'

Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Sunday questioned the United States' commitment to peace, saying that Washington lacked the determination to make diplomatic agreements succeed and had reduced its peace rhetoric to mere words.



In a series of posts on X, the ambassador said the US side had demonstrated neither the will nor the intention to uphold diplomatic commitments.



"The fact that the US side did not even hold off for 60 days to violate the MOU obviously indicates that, basically and principally, the US side lacked serious determination, will and intention for any deal to succeed," Moghadam wrote.



He added that the United States "didn't care any for peace and stability," saying its calls for peace had "proven to be mere rhetoric."



The ambassador said that Washington's "basic intention is to destabilize without deal, within deal or via deal."



Drawing a parallel with past US policy toward Iran, Moghadam said President Donald Trump had "destroyed two important achievements in the history of contemporary diplomacy," referring to the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and what he described as Washington's handling of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.



The remarks come amid renewed tensions surrounding the implementation of the Pakistan-mediated MoU.



The US side has not publicly responded to the ambassador's latest comments.

