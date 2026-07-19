Bridge tower topped out

The No.4 main tower of the Xihoumen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province is topped out on July 19, 2026, completing the tower structure for the world's longest-span combined highway-railway bridge. Photo: VCG
Workers set up a construction platform for the tower’s capping at a height of more than 290 meters ...
Workers install steel frames at a construction site for a bridge in Ningbo, East China’s Zhejiang Province on ...
Workers install cross-beam steel for the Shuangyumen bridge in Zhoushan, East China’s Zhejiang Province, on November 12, 2024. ...