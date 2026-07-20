Rescue underway after mountain collapse hits China's Chongqing

Rescuers work at the site of a mountain collapse in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County of Chongqing, southwest China, July 19, 2026. A rainfall-induced mountain collapse occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui, burying more than 10 residential buildings, while leaving some local residents trapped and unaccounted for.



China activated a Level-II national emergency response for geological disasters. Multiple rescue forces including emergency response, fire control and public security rushed to the scene and launched full-scale search and rescue operations, while local residents also volunteered to take part in the rescue efforts. Photo: Xinhua

Rescuers work at the site of a mountain collapse in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County of Chongqing, southwest China, July 19, 2026. A rainfall-induced mountain collapse occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui, burying more than 10 residential buildings, while leaving some local residents trapped and unaccounted for.



China activated a Level-II national emergency response for geological disasters. Multiple rescue forces including emergency response, fire control and public security rushed to the scene and launched full-scale search and rescue operations, while local residents also volunteered to take part in the rescue efforts. Photo: Xinhua

Rescuers work at the site of a mountain collapse in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County of Chongqing, southwest China, July 19, 2026. A rainfall-induced mountain collapse occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui, burying more than 10 residential buildings, while leaving some local residents trapped and unaccounted for.



China activated a Level-II national emergency response for geological disasters. Multiple rescue forces including emergency response, fire control and public security rushed to the scene and launched full-scale search and rescue operations, while local residents also volunteered to take part in the rescue efforts. Photo: Xinhua

Rescuers work at the site of a mountain collapse in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County of Chongqing, southwest China, July 19, 2026. A rainfall-induced mountain collapse occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui, burying more than 10 residential buildings, while leaving some local residents trapped and unaccounted for.



China activated a Level-II national emergency response for geological disasters. Multiple rescue forces including emergency response, fire control and public security rushed to the scene and launched full-scale search and rescue operations, while local residents also volunteered to take part in the rescue efforts. Photo: Xinhua

Rescuers work at the site of a mountain collapse in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County of Chongqing, southwest China, July 19, 2026. A rainfall-induced mountain collapse occurred at 9:08 a.m. on Friday in the Hanjia sub-district of Pengshui, burying more than 10 residential buildings, while leaving some local residents trapped and unaccounted for.



China activated a Level-II national emergency response for geological disasters. Multiple rescue forces including emergency response, fire control and public security rushed to the scene and launched full-scale search and rescue operations, while local residents also volunteered to take part in the rescue efforts. Photo: Xinhua