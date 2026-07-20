US troop killed in Iran-related action in Iraq

A US service member was killed in action in northern Iraq during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone on Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.



A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury, CENTCOM said on X.



Separately, US military personnel found unidentified remains on Sunday after CENTCOM announced on Saturday the deaths of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on Friday.



An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing, CENTCOM said.



In its latest post on X, CENTCOM said that as of Sunday, it had redirected six commercial vessels and disabled one as U.S. forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran.

