Mbappe claims World Cup Golden Boots

France striker Kylian Mbappe made World Cup history on Sunday by becoming the first player to finish as the tournament's leading scorer on multiple occasions, securing his second Golden Boots after Lionel Messi failed to find the net in Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final.



Mbappe, who won the award with eight goals four years ago, ended the tournament with 10 goals and four assists as France finished fourth, while Messi concluded his campaign with eight goals and four assists.



Despite the defeat, Messi remains a leading contender for the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player. The 39-year-old is already the only player to have won the honor more than once since it was introduced in 1978.

