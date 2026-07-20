US strikes Iran for 9th consecutive night

US forces launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday evening for the ninth consecutive night, according to the US Central Command.



The latest strikes began at 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT) on Sunday, the command said on X.



"The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," it said.



As of Sunday, the US military had redirected six commercial vessels and disabled another to ensure compliance as the United States continued to enforce the naval blockade of Iran, the command said.

