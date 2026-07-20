China's Hainan sees surge in duty-free shopping during summer season

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. Hainan is experiencing a surge in duty-free shopping during this summer season. It is reported that in the first six months of this year, offshore duty-free sales totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), involving 15.966 million duty-free items and 2.793 million shoppers, registering year-on-year growth of 18.8%, 7.3% and 12.6% respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. Hainan is experiencing a surge in duty-free shopping during this summer season. It is reported that in the first six months of this year, offshore duty-free sales totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), involving 15.966 million duty-free items and 2.793 million shoppers, registering year-on-year growth of 18.8%, 7.3% and 12.6% respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A woman shops at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. Hainan is experiencing a surge in duty-free shopping during this summer season. It is reported that in the first six months of this year, offshore duty-free sales totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), involving 15.966 million duty-free items and 2.793 million shoppers, registering year-on-year growth of 18.8%, 7.3% and 12.6% respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. Hainan is experiencing a surge in duty-free shopping during this summer season. It is reported that in the first six months of this year, offshore duty-free sales totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), involving 15.966 million duty-free items and 2.793 million shoppers, registering year-on-year growth of 18.8%, 7.3% and 12.6% respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. Hainan is experiencing a surge in duty-free shopping during this summer season. It is reported that in the first six months of this year, offshore duty-free sales totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), involving 15.966 million duty-free items and 2.793 million shoppers, registering year-on-year growth of 18.8%, 7.3% and 12.6% respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People shop at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. Hainan is experiencing a surge in duty-free shopping during this summer season. It is reported that in the first six months of this year, offshore duty-free sales totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), involving 15.966 million duty-free items and 2.793 million shoppers, registering year-on-year growth of 18.8%, 7.3% and 12.6% respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People watch a robot performing at the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. Hainan is experiencing a surge in duty-free shopping during this summer season. It is reported that in the first six months of this year, offshore duty-free sales totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), involving 15.966 million duty-free items and 2.793 million shoppers, registering year-on-year growth of 18.8%, 7.3% and 12.6% respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows a view of the Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Hainan is experiencing a surge in duty-free shopping during this summer season. It is reported that in the first six months of this year, offshore duty-free sales totaled 19.92 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars), involving 15.966 million duty-free items and 2.793 million shoppers, registering year-on-year growth of 18.8%, 7.3% and 12.6% respectively. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)