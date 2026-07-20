Summer scenery of China's Qinghai

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows rapeseed flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows rapeseed flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows rapeseed flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2026 shows rapeseed flower fields in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a view of the Ngoring Lake in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a view of the Ngoring Lake in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2026 shows a flock of waterbirds swimming in the Ngoring Lake in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)