AI products highlighted at 2026 World AI Conference

A visitor watches an intelligent robot pharmacy during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The event scheduled from Friday to Monday showcases exhibitions of a number of AI agent hardware and system products, highlighting the transition of next-generation AI from a tool to an intelligent partner, empowering various industries and everyday life. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A staff member (R) introduces the agent business ecosystem to a visitor at the booth of Ant Group during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The event scheduled from Friday to Monday showcases exhibitions of a number of AI agent hardware and system products, highlighting the transition of next-generation AI from a tool to an intelligent partner, empowering various industries and everyday life. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A visitor takes photos of a robot during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The event scheduled from Friday to Monday showcases exhibitions of a number of AI agent hardware and system products, highlighting the transition of next-generation AI from a tool to an intelligent partner, empowering various industries and everyday life. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Humanoid robots demonstrate picking and sorting abilities during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The event scheduled from Friday to Monday showcases exhibitions of a number of AI agent hardware and system products, highlighting the transition of next-generation AI from a tool to an intelligent partner, empowering various industries and everyday life. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor watches a staff member operating a computer game via a non-invasive electroencephalogram device during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The event scheduled from Friday to Monday showcases exhibitions of a number of AI agent hardware and system products, highlighting the transition of next-generation AI from a tool to an intelligent partner, empowering various industries and everyday life. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor experiences AI glasses payment during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The event scheduled from Friday to Monday showcases exhibitions of a number of AI agent hardware and system products, highlighting the transition of next-generation AI from a tool to an intelligent partner, empowering various industries and everyday life. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Visitors experience services provided by a robot during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The event scheduled from Friday to Monday showcases exhibitions of a number of AI agent hardware and system products, highlighting the transition of next-generation AI from a tool to an intelligent partner, empowering various industries and everyday life. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors observe a portable transient 3D modeling AI system during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The event scheduled from Friday to Monday showcases exhibitions of a number of AI agent hardware and system products, highlighting the transition of next-generation AI from a tool to an intelligent partner, empowering various industries and everyday life. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)