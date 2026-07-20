Scenery of Xilingol grassland in China's Inner Mongolia

Tourists ride horses at the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
A herd of cattle forage at the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
Tourists have fun at the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
This photo taken on July 19, 2026 shows a view of the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
A car runs through the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
This photo taken on July 19, 2026 shows a view of the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)