Scenery of Xilingol grassland in China's Inner Mongolia

Tourists ride horses at the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A herd of cattle forage at the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Tourists have fun at the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo taken on July 19, 2026 shows a view of the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A car runs through the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo taken on July 19, 2026 shows a view of the Xilingol grassland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)