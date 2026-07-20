Tourists enjoy themselves in China's Yunnan

Tourists ride bicycles at a wetland park in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2026. (Photo by Zheng Yi/Xinhua)

Tourists learn to cook specialty dishes of the Dai ethnic group in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 19, 2026. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the scenery at a wetland park in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a dance performance at a scenic area in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery at a wetland park in Kunming City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)