Explosions heard in multiple areas of Iran: media

Explosions were heard in multiple areas of Iran, according to Iranian media reports on Monday.



Several explosions have been reported in the southwestern ports of Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini, as well as in the southern port city of Sirik, while air defense systems have been activated in the southeastern port of Konarak, said the reports.



According to Iran's Press TV, the US military has attacked the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz.

