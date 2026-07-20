New heatwave sweeps Rome, Italy

Tourists take a rest under a misting fan near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2026. A new heatwave is sweeping Italy, with many major cities, including the capital Rome, under red heat alerts. The scorching conditions are forecast to last until next week. Photo: Xinhua

A woman cools off at the Fontana della Barcaccia amid a heatwave in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2026. A new heatwave is sweeping Italy, with many major cities, including the capital Rome, under red heat alerts. The scorching conditions are forecast to last until next week. Photo: Xinhua

A tourist cools off at a street fountain amid a heatwave in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2026. A new heatwave is sweeping Italy, with many major cities, including the capital Rome, under red heat alerts. The scorching conditions are forecast to last until next week. Photo: Xinhua

A woman uses portable fans to cool off in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2026. A new heatwave is sweeping Italy, with many major cities, including the capital Rome, under red heat alerts. The scorching conditions are forecast to last until next week. Photo: Xinhua

A man feeds his dog some water at a nasoni, Rome's drinking fountain in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2026. A new heatwave is sweeping Italy, with many major cities, including the capital Rome, under red heat alerts. The scorching conditions are forecast to last until next week. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists walk with parasols at the Ponte Sant'Angelo in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2026. A new heatwave is sweeping Italy, with many major cities, including the capital Rome, under red heat alerts. The scorching conditions are forecast to last until next week. Photo: Xinhua

An outdoor thermometer is seen showing 40 degrees Celsius in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2026. A new heatwave is sweeping Italy, with many major cities, including the capital Rome, under red heat alerts. The scorching conditions are forecast to last until next week. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists cool off by having gelato and drinking iced water amid a heatwave in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2026. A new heatwave is sweeping Italy, with many major cities, including the capital Rome, under red heat alerts. The scorching conditions are forecast to last until next week. Photo: Xinhua