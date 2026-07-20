PHOTO / WORLD
Water fight festival held in Madrid, Spain
By Xinhua Published: Jul 20, 2026 11:35 AM
People participate in the Batalla Naval de Vallecas, a water fight festival, in Madrid, Spain, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People participate in the Batalla Naval de Vallecas, a water fight festival, in Madrid, Spain, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)


People participate in the Batalla Naval de Vallecas, a water fight festival, in Madrid, Spain, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People participate in the Batalla Naval de Vallecas, a water fight festival, in Madrid, Spain, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)


People participate in the Batalla Naval de Vallecas, a water fight festival, in Madrid, Spain, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People participate in the Batalla Naval de Vallecas, a water fight festival, in Madrid, Spain, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)


People participate in the Batalla Naval de Vallecas, a water fight festival, in Madrid, Spain, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People participate in the Batalla Naval de Vallecas, a water fight festival, in Madrid, Spain, on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)