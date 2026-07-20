Golden snub-nosed monkeys enjoy summer cool in central China

Photo released on July 17, 206 shows golden snub-nosed monkeys play and enjoy the cool shade deep within the forests of the Dalongtan Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey Field Research Base in Shennongjia National Park, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Photo released on July 17, 206 shows golden snub-nosed monkeys play and enjoy the cool shade deep within the forests of the Dalongtan Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey Field Research Base in Shennongjia National Park, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Photo released on July 17, 206 shows golden snub-nosed monkeys play and enjoy the cool shade deep within the forests of the Dalongtan Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey Field Research Base in Shennongjia National Park, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)