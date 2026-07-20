Golden snub-nosed monkeys enjoy summer cool in central China

Photo released on July 17, 206 shows golden snub-nosed monkeys play and enjoy the cool shade deep within the forests of the Dalongtan Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey Field Research Base in Shennongjia National Park, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The Shennongjia golden snub-nosed monkey is the world's only population of the Hubei subspecies of the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey. It is also an indicator species for biodiversity conservation in Shennongjia.According to the latest survey, the monkey population has grown to more than 1,600 individuals across 11 groups, with its habitat expanding to 401 square kilometers.

Photo released on July 17, 206 shows golden snub-nosed monkeys play and enjoy the cool shade deep within the forests of the Dalongtan Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey Field Research Base in Shennongjia National Park, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)

Photo released on July 17, 206 shows golden snub-nosed monkeys play and enjoy the cool shade deep within the forests of the Dalongtan Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey Field Research Base in Shennongjia National Park, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)