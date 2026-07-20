World AI Conference showcases cutting-edge general embodied AI products in Shanghai

A robot fetches a pack of mock medicine from a shelf during the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The ongoing 2026 World AI Conference turns out to be a highly competitive arena for general embodied AI products from more than 200 providers. It refers to a general-purpose intelligence system that enables robots to perform variable tasks and adapt to different application scenarios. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A robot takes over an object from a staff member during the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The ongoing 2026 World AI Conference turns out to be a highly competitive arena for general embodied AI products from more than 200 providers. It refers to a general-purpose intelligence system that enables robots to perform variable tasks and adapt to different application scenarios. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A robot hands beverage to visitors during the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The ongoing 2026 World AI Conference turns out to be a highly competitive arena for general embodied AI products from more than 200 providers. It refers to a general-purpose intelligence system that enables robots to perform variable tasks and adapt to different application scenarios. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A robot fetches a bottled beverage from a shelf during the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The ongoing 2026 World AI Conference turns out to be a highly competitive arena for general embodied AI products from more than 200 providers. It refers to a general-purpose intelligence system that enables robots to perform variable tasks and adapt to different application scenarios. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

Visitors are seen in front of a robot company's booth during the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The ongoing 2026 World AI Conference turns out to be a highly competitive arena for general embodied AI products from more than 200 providers. It refers to a general-purpose intelligence system that enables robots to perform variable tasks and adapt to different application scenarios. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A robot demonstrates precision operation during the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The ongoing 2026 World AI Conference turns out to be a highly competitive arena for general embodied AI products from more than 200 providers. It refers to a general-purpose intelligence system that enables robots to perform variable tasks and adapt to different application scenarios. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A robot opens the door of a washing machine to load clothes for laundering during the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The ongoing 2026 World AI Conference turns out to be a highly competitive arena for general embodied AI products from more than 200 providers. It refers to a general-purpose intelligence system that enables robots to perform variable tasks and adapt to different application scenarios. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A robot sorts out packages during the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The ongoing 2026 World AI Conference turns out to be a highly competitive arena for general embodied AI products from more than 200 providers. It refers to a general-purpose intelligence system that enables robots to perform variable tasks and adapt to different application scenarios. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)