Domestic AI supernode products draw attention at World AI Conference in Shanghai

People visit the booth of Enflame Technology during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A staff member introduces the supernode server CRS6000S to visitors during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor takes photos of the Dawning 8000 (Dengfeng) AI Supercluster of Sugon displayed during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

People view the Atlas 950 SuperPoD of Huawei displayed during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

People view a high-performance AI chip cluster displayed during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People talk in front of the OEX supernode of ZTE displayed during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People discuss in front of the supernode products of Kunlunxin displayed during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People view the REX81 Supernode 4096 system displayed during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the Zhenwu M890 x Panjiu AL128 supernode displayed during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 19, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Friday. A group of domestic supernode products draw public attentions during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)