Junior Carnival Parade of 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival held in Canada

A dressed-up girl poses for photos with her float during the Junior Carnival Parade of the 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on July 19, 2026. Thousands of young participants in vivid costumes took part in the parade, celebrating Caribbean culture through music and dance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dressed-up girl is seen during the Junior Carnival Parade of the 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on July 19, 2026. Thousands of young participants in vivid costumes took part in the parade, celebrating Caribbean culture through music and dance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dressed-up boy dances during the Junior Carnival Parade of the 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on July 19, 2026. Thousands of young participants in vivid costumes took part in the parade, celebrating Caribbean culture through music and dance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up girls are seen during the Junior Carnival Parade of the 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on July 19, 2026. Thousands of young participants in vivid costumes took part in the parade, celebrating Caribbean culture through music and dance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dressed-up girl with her float is pictured during the Junior Carnival Parade of the 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on July 19, 2026. Thousands of young participants in vivid costumes took part in the parade, celebrating Caribbean culture through music and dance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up girls are seen during the Junior Carnival Parade of the 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on July 19, 2026. Thousands of young participants in vivid costumes took part in the parade, celebrating Caribbean culture through music and dance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up children are seen during the Junior Carnival Parade of the 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on July 19, 2026. Thousands of young participants in vivid costumes took part in the parade, celebrating Caribbean culture through music and dance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dressed-up girl with her float is pictured during the Junior Carnival Parade of the 2026 Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Toronto, Canada, on July 19, 2026. Thousands of young participants in vivid costumes took part in the parade, celebrating Caribbean culture through music and dance. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)