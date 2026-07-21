NE China's Mudanjiang steps up water, electricity restoration in flood-affected areas

Staff members inspect power lines for electricity restoration in Ning'an Township of Ning'an City, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2026. Water supply and power departments in Mudanjiang have stepped up efforts to restore water and electricity services in the affected areas as flooding gradually recedes in the city. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2026 shows staff members inspecting power lines for electricity restoration in Ning'an Township of Ning'an City, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Water supply and power departments in Mudanjiang have stepped up efforts to restore water and electricity services in the affected areas as flooding gradually recedes in the city. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

Staff members inspect power lines for electricity restoration in Ning'an Township of Ning'an City, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2026. Water supply and power departments in Mudanjiang have stepped up efforts to restore water and electricity services in the affected areas as flooding gradually recedes in the city. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

Staff members repair water supply facilities in Wenchun Township of Xi'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2026. Water supply and power departments in Mudanjiang have stepped up efforts to restore water and electricity services in the affected areas as flooding gradually recedes in the city. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)