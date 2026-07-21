2026 World AI Conference concludes in Shanghai

A visitor and a humanoid robot make heart gestures as they pose for photos during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 20, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People perform with robots during the closing ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 20, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

This photo shows a view of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 20, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The closing ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance is held in Shanghai, east China, July 20, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A visitor watches a robot playing the piano during the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 20, 2026. The 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance concluded here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)