People visit Museum of Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City

A visitor views exhibits at the Museum of Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 19, 2026. The museum offers free admission on Sundays, attracting large numbers of residents and tourists to explore its exhibitions. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

A visitor takes selfies at the Museum of Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 19, 2026. The museum offers free admission on Sundays, attracting large numbers of residents and tourists to explore its exhibitions. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Visitors take photos with Diego Rivera's paintings at the Museum of Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 19, 2026. The museum offers free admission on Sundays, attracting large numbers of residents and tourists to explore its exhibitions. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Visitors view exhibits at the Museum of Palacio de Bellas Artes, in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 19, 2026. The museum offers free admission on Sundays, attracting large numbers of residents and tourists to explore its exhibitions. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)