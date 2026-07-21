Spain celebrates 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph

Players of Spain attend the celebrations after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Madrid, Spain, on July 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Fans gather during the celebrations after team Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Madrid, Spain, on July 20, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Players of Spain attend the celebrations after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Madrid, Spain, on July 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Players of Spain attend the celebrations after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Madrid, Spain, on July 20, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Players of Spain attend the celebrations after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Madrid, Spain, on July 20, 2026. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) attends the celebrations after team Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Madrid, Spain, on July 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)